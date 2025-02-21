New Telegraph Award: Zenith Bank PLC Decorated As Bank Of The Year

Share

One of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria, Zenith Bank PLC has been honored with the prestigious Bank of the Year 2024 award at the New Telegraph Newspaper annual dinner and award night held on Friday in Lagos state.

Acknowledging its remarkable financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and consistent industry leadership.

The honour was bestowed on the bank

Zenith Bank has overtime been on the lead in terms of outstanding financial performance in the country.

In the first half of 2024, Zenith Bank reported an impressive 117% increase in gross earnings, soaring from ₦967.3 billion in H1 2023 to ₦2.1 trillion in H1 2024.

Also, for the fifteenth consecutive year, Zenith Bank has maintained its position as Nigeria’s number one bank by Tier-1 capital, as recognized in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks’ Rankings by The Banker Magazine.

This consistent ranking shows the bank’s strong capital base and its unwavering commitment to maintaining industry leadership.

New Telegraph’s Bank of the Year 2024 award is a testament to Zenith Bank PLC’s exceptional performance, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

