New Telegraph Award Will Spur Me To Do More For Nigeria –Tompolo

Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, has stated that the New Telegraph Award will inspire him to further contribute to Nigeria’s development.

Tompolo made this remark in response to his selection as Security Personnel of the Year, an award to be conferred on him by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph, and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

In his acceptance letter, personally signed and dated February 14, 2025, Tompolo expressed gratitude to the board, management, and staff of New Telegraph for recognising his contributions. “Please note that I do not take this honour and recognition for granted, as it will spur me to do more for our great country, Nigeria,” he said.

In a nomination letter dated January 14, 2025, and signed by Mr. Ayodele Aminu, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, the company commended Tompolo’s impressive efforts in enhancing the security of critical oil and gas pipelines in the Niger Delta.

“We are especially pleased with the leadership you have demonstrated in the pipeline surveillance contract, which has led to a drastic reduction in pipeline vandalism and a decline in oil theft within your jurisdiction.

“It is on record that your company, Tantita Security Services, has not only secured the pipelines but has also helped the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and multinational oil firms increase the volume of oil produced and exported daily,” Aminu stated.

He emphasised that this achievement has significantly boosted Nigeria’s oil revenue, reducing the country’s losses to oil theft, which previously accounted for nearly 50% of daily production.

“Indeed, we are delighted to inform you that this well-deserved award will be conferred on you at the New Telegraph Awards Ceremony on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. “Please accept our heartfelt congratulations,” Aminu stressed.

