New Telegraph Award: TETFund Recognized For Transformative Initiatives

Share

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been awarded title of Most Improved Government Agency of the Year 2024 by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

This award presented on Friday by Rt Hon Ahmed Abdullahi dejing the Newspaper’s 2024 award night held in Lagos state reflects TETFund’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s tertiary education through strategic interventions, substantial funding, and a focus on research and development.

New Telegraph recalls that between 2011 and 2024, TETFund disbursed approximately N2 trillion to tertiary institutions across Nigeria, underscoring its dedication to improving educational infrastructure and resources.

As part of efforts to foster innovation and academic excellence, the Federal Government also approved over N5.1 billion in research grants in early 2024.

This funding supports 185 research proposals, addressing critical areas such as biofuel production, renewable energy storage, and medical advancements.

TETFund’s facilitation of these grants highlights its role in driving research that contributes to national development.

TETFund has achieved great milestones, including the establishment of the National Center of Excellence for Digital Literacy.

This initiative equips educators with essential digital skills, enhancing teaching and learning experiences across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: