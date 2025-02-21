New Telegraph Award: Smart Cash By Airtel Bags Outstanding Payment Service Bank

Share

Smart Cash Powered by Airtel has been named Outstanding Payment Service Bank of the Year 2024 by one of the renowned news organisations in Nigeria, the New Telegraph Newspapers.

The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph award ceremony, held on Friday, 21 February 2024 at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organisers of the event, awardees were selected individuals and organisations that had been making a remarkable social and economic impact in Nigeria, while operating as ambassadors of selflessness, patriotism, and excellence.

