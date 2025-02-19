New Telegraph Award, Reflection Of Clients’ Trust In Us – Optiva Capital

Share

Optiva Capital Partners has said that New Telegraph Newspapers’ nomination of the company as the Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year 2024 reflects the trust and confidence placed in it by valued clients and partners.

The Group Head of Corporate Communication and Media, Ndunechi Ezurike, of Optiva Capital Partners, says the company’s mission has always been to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service in investment immigration.

It said: “We are deeply honoured to accept the prestigious award of Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year 2024 from The New Telegraph Newspaper. “This recognition is not only a testament to the dedication of our team but also a reflection of the trust and confidence placed in us by our valued clients and partners. “At Optiva Capital Partners, our mission has always been to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service in investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance and international real estate.

“This accolade reaffirms our commitment to excellence and motivates us to raise the bar even higher in this dynamic industry. “We sincerely appreciate New Telegraph Newspapers for acknowledging our efforts and providing a platform to celebrate excellence within the business community.

“This award inspires us to strive even harder to maintain our leadership in the industry and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. “Thank you once again for this remarkable recognition. We look forward to attending the awards ceremony and celebrating alongside other distinguished awardees.”

The newspaper, in its nomination letter signed by the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, Ayodele Aminu, said Optiva Capital Partners has given hope to Nigerians, especially through its outstanding commitment to transparent cross-border investments. Aminu said:

“The decision taken by the Board of Editors of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company is based on the need to identify and reward Optiva Capital Partners for giving hope to Nigerians, especially through its outstanding commitment to very transparent crossborder investments and citizenship acquisitions in multiple jurisdictions as well as an elaborate and robust wealth management skill.

“Besides, your primary business commitment, Optiva Capital Partners has also veered into various humanitarian and environmental engagements, thereby earning global recognition and endorsement in Insurance Services, Wealth Management, International Real Estate, Family Empowerment, Citizenship-by-investment and residency-by-investment services and Unlocking global opportunities for families and securing their future.”

