New Telegraph Award: Ozekhome Gives Hope, Voice to Society’s Hopeless, Voiceless –Pat Utomi

A professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi has said that the recent New Telegraph Award bestowed on Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) was an honour well deserved, pointing out that the human rights’ activist gave a voice to society’s hopeless, voiceless.

In a goodwill message, Prof. Utomi said he had known the SAN for years and was fascinated at his intellect, enterprise and capacity for hard work. “I have known Prof. Ozekhome (SAN) for decades as a renowned constitutional lawyer, human rights activ- ist, pro-democracy and promasses advocate who fights on behalf of the common people, the most vulnerable and downtrodden of the society.

“His monumental contributions to the Nigerian and African space cannot be quantified in terms of his positive impact on Civil Rights, democracy, good governance and Rule of Law. An Author of several books and visiting Professor of Law to many universities, Ozekhome gives hope to the hopeless members of the society. He is a man of integrity and impeccable character.

Ozekhome gives voice to the voiceless and uses his Mike Ozekhome Foundation (MOF) to uplift the poor from doldrums and empower the youth with educational opportunities and capacity building,” he said. Concluding he said: “I wholly commend New Telegraph newspapers for recognising merit and giving hon- our to whom honour is due through this award which Mike richly deserves.”