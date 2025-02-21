New Telegraph Award: Oyebanji Named  Governor Of the Year

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will on Friday, February, 21, 2025, received the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Governor of the Year (Good Governance and Grassroots Development) 2024 award.

According to a letter signed by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, the decision of the Newspaper’s Board of Editors to honour Governor Oyebanji with the award came after a thorough assessment of his visionary leadership and achievements in critical sectors of the state.

The Newspaper, according to a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, cited Governor Oyebanji’s “Huge investment in road and power infrastructure across many communities as well as his people-oriented programmes, projects and policies that have brought a remarkable improvement in the standard of living of the people of the state and positioned the state as a reference point for good governance, as the basis for the award. ”

The award ceremony, which is scheduled to hold at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Friday evening will attract eminent citizens and top players in the corporate world, some of whom are winners in other categories of the award.

Recall that Governor Oyebanji was named Silverbird Man of the Year on January 1. The Vanguard Newspaper, earlier this month, also named him the recipient of its Governor of the Year award.

