New Telegraph Award: Okunbo Receives Recognition As Young Entrepreneur Of The Year

Share

Osahon Okunbo has been recognised for his exceptional entrepreneurial acumen and major contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, during the New Telegraph Awards as the 2024 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Okunbo was celebrated in the high profiled event on Friday for his innovative approach to business, commitment to industry excellence, and philanthropic endeavors that have positively impacted communities both locally and internationally.

While handing him the award, he was lauded for his over 15 years of board and management experience.

Okunbo has established himself as a seasoned entrepreneur in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He has successfully overseen and managed projects and contracts valued at over $4 billion, collaborating closely with both public and private entities, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

His leadership has been instrumental in executing complex transactions and delivering projects that enhance the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Okunbo also holds various leadership positions across multiple sectors, including hospitality, agriculture, and aviation.

He is the founder of the Osa Okunbo Foundationand it focuses on the development of education, youth empowerment, and the provision of essential services such as potable water in his hometown of Benin City, Edo State.

Through these initiatives, he has made substantial contributions to improving the quality of life for many and fostering sustainable community development.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bare Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

Share

Please follow and like us: