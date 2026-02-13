New Telegraph Award: Okpebholo Bags Gov Of The Year Education

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, received the Governor of the Year (Education) Award from the New Telegraph Newspaper

The award ceremony was held on February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Okpebholo’s recognition followed a thorough assessment of his achievements in the education sector, despite having spent less than one year in office.

The governor’s EduRescue Initiative has led to the reintegration of previously out-of-school children, with free books and learning materials provided to promote s and equity.