New Telegraph Award, Motivation To Attain Greater Heights In Edo State –Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said that the Governor of The Year (Education) Award to be conferred on him by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, will further motivate him to do more for the people of the state.

In a response letter dated Friday, January 23, 2026, the governor acknowledged the award, noting that while detractors would always exist, nothing would distract him from delivering good governance to Edo people.

“This award will spur me to do more for my state. There are detractors and they will always be around, but nothing will deter me from what I am doing for my people. Nothing will distract me,” Okpebholo said.

He added that the recognition would further strengthen his resolve to deliver the dividends of democracy across the state. The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited had earlier informed the governor of his nomination in a letter dated January 18, 2026, signed by its Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu.

“We wish to convey to you, Sir, your nomination as Governor of the Year 2025 (Education) by the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers,” the letter stated.

Describing New Telegraph as Nigeria’s most authoritative newspaper in politics and business, the company said its responsibility goes beyond informing and educating the public to recognising trailblazers across various sectors of national life. It noted that the decision to honour Okpebholo followed a thorough assessment of his achievements in the education sector, despite having spent less than one year in office.

According to Aminu, the governor’s EduRescue Initiative has led to the reintegration of previously outof-school children, with free books and learning materials provided to promote inclusivity and equity. “The initiative also prioritised the recruitment, promotion, continuous training and digital empowerment of teachers. Under the programme, 8,476 teachers were promoted, 500 teachers recruited for basic and senior secondary schools, while 100 teachers were employed for technical colleges,” the letter read.

The letter further stated that under Okpebholo’s administration, every student completing junior secondary school would graduate with a trade certification, equipping them with employable skills alongside academic learning. It added that technical colleges in Igarra, Irrua and Benin are being revitalised, while a new National College is under development in Ovia, to strengthen Edo State’s vocational and technical education framework.

The company also noted that the government had shut down unregulated “miracle centres” and mushroom schools, while partnering with WAEC and NECO to combat examination malpractice. Other achievements cited include the approval of N1billion bursary for indigent Edo students and the handover of schools to missionary owners.