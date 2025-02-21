New Telegraph Award: Kalu Congratulates Winners

Share

The chairman of the New Telegraph Newspaper and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu on Friday attended the New Telegraph Award Night.

The award which is currently going on at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos will see Governors, distinguish men and women from politics and all work of life.

The highly anticipated event, chaired by Chief Bode George, saw a rigorous selection process by the panel of judges, who carefully evaluated nominees before presenting awards to deserving winners.

Giving his welcome speech, the former Governor of Abia state noted that this was the first time he was attending the award and congratulated the winners for the night.

He welcomed everyone in attendance and also those receiving the award. He also recalled how the newspaper started at a very difficult time and is grateful for how far it has come.

According to the senator, he is grateful to be an investor in the New Telegraph Newspaper under the leadership of the Managing Director (MD) Mr. Ayodele Aminu.

