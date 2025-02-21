New Telegraph Award: JAMB Commended For Outstanding Educational Reforms

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been commended for its Outstanding Contributions to Education Reform Institution for the Year 2024 by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

This commendation and special recognition was given during the New Telegraph’s yearly award night held on Friday in Lagos.

JAMB under the leadership of Professor Olanrewaju Oloyede has overtime introduced several initiatives aimed at refining the tertiary admission process.

Notable among this was the convening of the annual policy meeting on July 18, chaired by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

This meeting authorized the commencement of the 2024 admission cycle and featured the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award (NATAP-M Awards), incentivizing institutions to uphold excellence in admissions.

Demonstrating its dedication to recognizing and rewarding academic brilliance, JAMB facilitated full scholarships for top-performing candidates.

A prime example is 17-year-old Alayande David, who achieved the highest score in the 2024 JAMB examination and was subsequently awarded a full scholarship by Nile University of Nigeria.

JAMB’s recognition by the New Telegraph Publishing Company reflects its ongoing efforts to reform and enhance Nigeria’s educational system.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bare Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

