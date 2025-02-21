New Telegraph Award Is a Booster For Business Growth In Nigeria

Share

Manager of Zoho Corporation, Kehinde Ogundare, has said that the New Telegraph Award is a morale booster for business growth in Nigeria.

While receiving the Award as Outstanding Software Solution Provider of the Year 2024, on behalf of the company, Ogundare said the award is a testament showing the relevance and acceptance of their business in the world of technology in Nigeria.

He said: I’m very excited about this award. I think it’s a great opportunity, and also a testament to show that people appreciate what we are doing in the market, especially New Telegraph.

“They’ve been a good supporter of Zoho since we’ve been in the market, and I cannot wait to for the world to see what we are going to do together in the nearest future.

“So thank you very much New Telegraph. We’re going to be providing more softwares as we’re trying to localize most of our products to help businesses in this country to grow, and we’re going to be testifying our efforts.

“So in the new year, we’re looking for more innovation, AI development, everything to ease their business process in 2024 Thank you.”

