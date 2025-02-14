New Telegraph Award Fuels My Resolve To Break More Barriers –Adeyemi

Share

Princess Oyindamola Adeyemi, Executive Chairperson of Still Earth Holdings, has emerged as winner of the 2024 New Telegraph Businesswoman of the Year award.

In her acceptance letter, Adeyemi described the honour as not just a reflection of her individual efforts but also a tribute to the outstanding team of professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the values and aspirations of Still Earth Holdings.

She added that their commitment and ingenuity had been instrumental in driving the collective success of the company.

The business leader said: “As a business leader, I am driven by the mission to inspire innovation, create opportunities and contribute to the socio-economic advancement of our society.

“This recognition fuels my resolve to continue breaking barriers and setting benchmarks for excellence in the business world.

“It is my firm belief that awards like this celebrate not just personal achievements but also the possibilities for others to follow, especially women aspiring to leadership roles in various sectors.”

The Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph , Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph Newspapers, who are also the promoters of the annual awards, on December 23, 2024, wrote to Adeyemi to inform her about her selection for the honour.

According to the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Ayodele Aminu, Adeyemi, among other things, clinched the award for her huge contributions to MSMEs, real estate, education, energy, and finance sectors .

Aminu added that her incursion into the energy sector with Tirex Petroleum and Energy Limited, a prominent drilling services provider in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, stands her out as a woman of courage, vision and positive energy, whose success has become a beacon for others.

