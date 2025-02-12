New Telegraph Award Excites Seplat Energy

Share

Front-rank energy supplier, Seplat Energy Plc, is the winner of the 2024 New Telegraph Oil and Gas Deal Company of the Year award.

In a statement signed by Stanley Opara, Corporate Communications Manager, Seplat Energy Plc, the company expressed gratitude to the New Telegraph brand, for the recognition accorded it.

“The management of Seplat Energy wants to acknowledge your earlier mail on the subject, and wishes to accept the award accordingly.

We appreciate the recognition, and strongly thank the New Telegraph brand for all the support/partnership over the years,” Opara wrote.

The Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph Newspapers, who are also the promoters of the annual

letter dated October 23, 2024 communicated Seplat Energy Plc’s selection for the honour.

According to the letter signed by its Managing Director and Editor in Chief, Mr Ayodele Aminu, Seplat Energy Plc emerged the winner of the Oil and Gas Deal Company of the Year award after a painstaking assessment of the company’s achievements, which include the acquisition of $1.28bn entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, well discoveries, and providing healthcare outreach and eye surgeries to over 105,000 Nigerians since 2012.

The New Telegraph 2024 Awards Ceremony is billed for Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos

