New Telegraph Award Created To Distinguish The Best – Ayodele Aminu

The Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu on Friday said the NEW TELEGRAPH Award was mainly created to distinguish the best in every sector across the nation.

Mr Aminu made this known while speaking during the 2023 New Telegraph Award night at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Delivering his opening address, Aminu welcomed all the awardees to the event as he assured them of greater deals in the coming year.

He said, “The New Telegraph award night was put together to distinguish the best in every sector across the nation.

“We have in the house, those who have little things in an extraordinary way. Without any further delay, we appreciate your presence.”