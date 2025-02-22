Share

The iconic Lagos Oriental Hotel’s Grand Ballroom buzzed with energy as dignitaries, industry leaders, and public figures gathered for the prestigious New Telegraph Award Night.

This event, held on Friday, February 21, was not just a ceremony but a heartfelt tribute to outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions across various sectors, including governance, education, and technology.

Organised by the board and staff of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, the evening honours those who have excelled in their fields and inspired others through their work.

The air was thick with excitement as guests mingled, sharing stories of resilience and innovation. Former Abia State Governor and the publisher of New Telegraph, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, set the tone for the night.

His pride in the accomplishments of the publication was humorous as he reflected on its journey through challenging times in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Kalu said “The MD of New Telegraph has done exceptionally well since our inception. This newspaper emerged during a difficult period, yet it has thrived under the leadership of the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu and I am proud to be its sole investor.” he stated.

Orji Kalu’s remarks include a heartfelt acknowledgement of the awardees, particularly commending the event’s Chairman, former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, for his unwavering commitment to service.

“Congratulations to all the recipients tonight. We are here to celebrate you,” he said with warmth and sincerity.

Correspondingly, Bode George emphasized the gathering was a profound moment in Nigeria’s history, a testament to divine providence rather than mere coincidence.

“This past week has been remarkable,” he stated, reflecting on the loss of prominent Nigerian leader, Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

“This last one-week has been quite remarkable in the history of our nation, in the sense that on the 14th of February, we lost a leader, Pa Adebanjo at 96 and next was Papa Clerk at 97, and then yesterday, also my big Oga, launched his book and today, the New Telegraph decides to honour with an award, some of our personalities and managers of our resources.

“You think it is just manipulation? That’s God’s doing. So on that basis, we cannot forget to celebrate those who have contributed to the oneness of our nation. We must not forget to celebrate those who have worked tirelessly for our nation’s unity,” he said.

The event also highlighted the importance of accountability and reconciliation.

George referenced the recent book launch by former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, which acknowledged the rightful winner of the controversial 1993 elections.

“It’s human to err, but acknowledging our mistakes is crucial for growth,” he remarked, calling for a culture of honesty and humility among leaders.

“What happened yesterday is a new beginning in our nation, that leaders and human beings by nature, cannot but make mistakes.

“But as long as you have the nerves, and the fear of the Almighty God to come before him to apologize and say sorry, it is courageous, it is notable, and history will be recorded” he said.

As the night unfolded, the audience listened intently to George’s heartfelt plea for the younger generation.

“I would say to the younger generations coming, please, there is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land, let us see how best we can put a smile on the faces of people, Baba Adebanjo is gone, we are next, we will continue to appeal, please let this nation grow!” he pleaded.

Among the honorees were notable figures such as Governor Abba Kabir, awarded Governor of the Year in Education, Festus Keyamo, recognized as Minister of the Year in Transformative Leadership, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Governor of the Year Rural Development, Mr Muhammed Idris Malagi, Distinguished Public Officer of the year 2024 and other stakeholders.

Each awardee expressed gratitude and pride in being part of a legacy that champions positive change.

The Managing Director of the New Telegraph took the opportunity to highlight the media house’s growth, recounting its journey to becoming a respected authority in journalism.

“We have grown, as the New Telegraph won the Nigeria Merit Award, and Diamond Award for Media Excellence among others.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just achievements but the transformative power of love, dedication to work, those who have transcended expectations, those who have defied barriers and inspired digital growth and made extraordinary waves and impact in their various fields.”

He concluded by challenging the awardees not to rest on their oars, but to keep striving for excellence.

“The true essence of these awards lies not in accolades or trophies, but in the enduring impact of each individual’s contributions.” The M.D. said, urging awardees to continue to push boundaries and inspire one another for greater heights.

Share

Please follow and like us: