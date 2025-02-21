New Telegraph Award: Atuwatse Recognises For Social Impact For Transformative Community Initiatives

Share

In honour of her Pioneering Contributions to Education, Entrepreneurship, and Healthcare Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, has been awarded the 2024 Social Impact Award by New Telegraph.

This award celebrates her transformative initiatives across board which have notably uplifted communities within the Warri Kingdom and beyond.

A graduate of the London School of Economics and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB) Nigeria, Olori Atuwatse III leverages her legal and entrepreneurial expertise to foster educational growth.

She has founded startups in the fashion and hospitality sectors, providing practical training and mentorship to young individuals. Her dedication to coaching and vocational training has equipped many with essential skills, paving the way for sustainable livelihoods.

Through the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), Olori Atuwatse III addresses critical healthcare challenges, focusing on maternal and child health.

The foundation has implemented programs that offer medical assistance and health education, aiming to reduce mortality rates and improve overall well-being.

These efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the quality of life for many families in the region.

Olori Atuwatse III’s impactful work has attracted international acclaim where her lifelong dedication to community building and humanitarian service have been acknowledged.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, amongst other dignitaries.

