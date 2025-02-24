New Telegraph Award: Aliyu Honoured As Wamakko Receives Lifetime Achievements Recognition 

Share

Following the presentation of Award of Excellence to His Excellency, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, by the New Telegraph Newspaper in Lagos, the award has officially been presented to him by his representative at the event.

It would be recalled that the New Telegraph Newspaper on Friday honored the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, with an Award of Excellence in Financial Management.

Meanwhile, Senator Wamakko received the Award of Excellence in Human Capital Development.

During the event held at Oriental hotel Lagos State, both leaders were represented by Hon. Abdullahi Ahmed Kalambaina, Member representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency.

Later, Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina presented the award to Senator Wamakko at his Gawon Nama Sokoto residence.

Senator Wamakko expressed gratitude to the newspaper company for recognizing him with the award.

He pledged to continue providing relief to the less privileged persons in the state.

Senator Wamakko also thanked New Telegraph for the award, as stated in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar his special assistant on Media.

Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina congratulated Senator Wamakko on the award and prayed for Allah’s continued guidance and protection.

