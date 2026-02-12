New Telegraph Award Affirms Importance Of Economy-Wide Consumer Protection – FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that the conferment of the Regulatory Agency of the Year Award on the Commission at the 2025 New Telegraph Award Ceremony affirms the importance of an economy-wide consumer protection and competition framework in Nigeria.

This was contained in a reply letter addressed to the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, Mr Ayodele Aminu, and signed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Olatunji Bello.

Bello expressed the Commission’s appreciation for the recognition and the detailed assessment that informed the decision, noting in particular the reference to the broad scope of FCCPC’s work across key sectors of the economy. He cited areas such as manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, digital lending, food markets, financial services and other critical sectors.

According to him, the Commission also took note of the publishing company’s acknowledgement of its enforcement activities, policy interventions, public interest market surveillance and collaborative engagements with sector regulators. “This honour reflects not only the commitment of the Commission’s staff, but also the trust reposed in us by Nigerians whose rights and interests we are mandated to protect.

“It affirms the importance of an economy-wide consumer protection and competition framework, and the need for continued vigilance in ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability across all markets,” Bello said, adding that the Commission will be represented at the award ceremony. Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited had, in a letter signed by Mr Aminu, formally informed the FCCPC of the award.

The ceremony holds tomorrow, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. “We wish to use this medium to convey to you, Sir, the nomination of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as Regulatory Agency of the Year by the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

“As Nigeria’s most authoritative newspaper in politics and business, our responsibility is not just to inform, educate and entertain our readers; we also have a duty to identify trailblazers in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy,” the letter stated. Aminu noted that the company had closely monitored the activities and operations of the FCCPC since January 2025 as Nigeria’s leading authority on competition and consumer protection.

He said that the decision followed a thorough assessment of the Commission’s achievements across key sectors of the economy, including its role as a defender of consumers’ rights, delivery of its core mandate, enforcement actions such as raids on supermarkets and marketplaces, and other regulatory interventions.

“Since your appointment by President Bola Tinubu and your overwhelming confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, the FCCPC has raised the bar in championing Nigerians’ rights across critical sectors of the economy,” Aminu stated. He added that under Bello’s leadership, the Commission had recorded notable transformation and improved performance in the execution of its core mandate.

“Since assuming leadership of the FCCPC, we have witnessed transformation and meritorious performance in the handling of issues involving both local and multinational companies, with the Commission consistently putting ‘Nigeria First’ in ensuring that citizens are protected and compensated in line with the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA). “This has helped to promote fair business practices and safeguard the interests of consumers,” he said.