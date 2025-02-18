New Telegraph Award: A Product Of FERMA Staff’s Collective Dedication –Agbasi

Share

The Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr Chukwuemeka Agbasi, has described the Public Servant of the Year Award, conferred on him by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd as recognition of the collective dedication and hard work of the entire FERMA team.

In his letter of acceptance dated Saturday, February 15, and addressed to the publishing company, Agbasi expressed his deep appreciation for the honour.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept the Public Servant of the Year 2024 Award, conferred upon me by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, the esteemed publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers,” he said.

The award will be presented at a prestigious ceremony on February 21, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. Agbasi noted that this recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of FERMA’s collective efforts. “This award reaffirms my commitment to ensuring a safe, efficient, and well-maintained road network across Nigeria.

It is a call to redouble our efforts in delivering excellence in infrastructure maintenance, fostering national development, and improving the lives of millions of Nigerians who rely on our roads daily.” He extended his appreciation to the company for recognising FERMA’s efforts and for upholding journalistic integrity.

Furthermore, he dedicated the honour to President Bola Tinubu; Minister of Works, Engr Nweze David Umahi; Minister of State for Works, Bello Mohammad Goronyo; FERMA Board and Management; dedicated FERMA staff and stakeholders whose relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive the agency’s mission forward.

“Once again, I express my deepest gratitude, and pledge to remain steadfast in serving Nigeria with renewed vigour and commitment,” he offered.

On his part, the Managing Director/Editor-inChief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, Ayo Aminu, praised Agbasi for his exceptional contributions to the agency and the engineering profession. He highlighted Agbasi’s role in facilitating numerous developmental projects at FERMA and his impactful membership in the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Share

