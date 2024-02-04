New Telegraph Award, A Call For More Work, Increased Results – Seplat

The Director, External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, has said that the award of Outstanding Energy Company for 2023 to Seplat Energy Plc by The Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers, Saturday Telegraph, and Sunday Telegraph titles is a call on the company for more work and increased results.

Afe, represented by Manager Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy Plc, Stanley Opara, expressed the company’s appreciation for the recognition and assured all its stakeholders of the company’s unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance, operational excellence, and continuous value creation and retention.

In a company statement yesterday, she also thanked the board, management, and staff of New Telegraph for the hard work, dedication, and professionalism displayed over the years in building a reputable brand and promoting the ethos of journalism.

Afe said: “For Seplat Energy, this is a call for more work and increased results, as we remain charged to consistently deliver value to all our stakeholders around the world.”

The statement further read: Seplat Energy Plc, is a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.)

“The Company emerged as the winner at the award ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend. The highly competitive and prestigious annual award aims to reward excellence and outstanding individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in the year under review.

“Seplat Energy was recognized for its performance in 2023 in the areas of business and operational excellence, whilst leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity for all its stakeholders.”