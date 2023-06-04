New Team At Sea Over Naira Design

Members of the Tinubu Team, a Euphemism for the men of the president – elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have come to terms with the problems left behind by former President Mohammdu Buhari after the inauguration of Tinubu last week.

While hosting the Progressive Governors’ Forum(PGF), an umbrella body of Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Friday, Tinubu, while speaking on the removal of fuel subsidy, said that he has inherited, “ both the assets and liabilities of the outgone administration.”

Sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph yesterday, on condition of anonymity, said that they now know that the worsening insecurity situations, especially in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna States will determine whether the citizens will actually trust or have confidence in them.

Our source said: “Problems of security with the Buhari era may disturb them with how they settle down to the work of leading and providing security for the citizenry. Security challenges are now mounting in Plateau State and it is very, bad with the killings, which now have ethnic colouration to the extent that the Governor had to sack two chiefs.

It is not going to be easy at all. “Related to that is the economy, now, they do not know what to do with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele. The Tinubu economic team is brain storming on how to solve the Emefiele question. Emefiele’s new Naira design which almost caused an anguish is giving them headache as they do not know whether to jettison the policy completely, amend it or continue with it.

“There is a lot of discontent with how to deal with the economic challenge, security, added to the challenge is the Nigeria Air. Some are of the view that they should be probed for spending so much money on the project. These are some of the peculiar challenges awaiting Tinubu.”

Talking about peculiar challenges, another source, who spoke with the Newspaper earlier in the week, said that there is also groundswell opposition in the Customs. Our Source said: “They have sent emissaries to the President that the CG (Comptroller – General) must be from within.

They do not want an outsider like Buhari brought in a retired military officer to head the Customs. They want the most senior person to be appointed as the next CG. “What the economic team should be expecting from Tinubu is to bring in Nigerians wherever they are to be part of the administration if they really want to renew the hope of Nigerians.

“Another thing they have to deal with is the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. It is either he releases him or he allows the court to follow through. However, this may not go down well with the Igbo, who have said that if he does not, they will not support his government.”

On the crisis in the party over the choice of the leadership of the National Assembly our source said: “The North, especially those from the North West are only making noise in order to get a bigger and juice appointment in the government.

“They know that it will be impolitic for them to head the National Assembly. So, they are doing that to negotiate for a bigger pie. But the person they are dealing with (Asiwaju) has already made up his mind on Akpabio and there is no going back.

The Northern elements want a bigger stake when it comes to ministerial appointments.” Continued the source: “Another sensitive appointment is that of the IGP and the leadership of the military. He either tinkers with them or appoints new ones entirely. Do not forget that the current IGP (Usman Baba) turned 60 in March.

How he navigates that will determine how fast he will settle down and face the task of governance and fulfill the promise he made during the campaign.”