New TB Tests Are Turning Missed Chances Into Saved Lives –WHO

On a humid morning marking World TB Day 2026, health workers gathered in a modest clinic on the outskirts of a crowded Lagos city. Among them was Amina, a nurse who had spent years watching patients arrive too late—coughing, weak, and often beyond saving. But this year felt different. The message from the World Health Organisation (WHO) was clear and urgent: the fight against tuberculosis (TB) must accelerate, and new tools could change everything.

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. Every single day, more than 3,300 people lose their lives to it, while over 29,000 fall ill. These are not just numbers; they are families shattered and communities burdened. Although global efforts have saved an estimated 83 million lives since 2000, recent funding cuts threaten to undo decades of progress.

TB disease continues to weigh heavily on low- and middle-income countries, where health systems are often stretched thin and access to timely diagnosis remains limited. The WHO’s latest call to action centers on a powerful idea: bring diagnosis closer to the people. For years, TB testing relied on centralised laboratories, meaning patients had to travel long distances or wait days—sometimes weeks—for results. Many never returned. Now, new diagnostic tools are poised to change that narrative.

TB disease continues to weigh heavily on low- and middleincome countries

Portable, battery-powered, and simple to use, these tests can deliver accurate results in under an hour and cost less than half of traditional methods. In Amina’s clinic, this innovation meant she could test a patient and begin treatment within the same visit. No delays. No missed chances. “These tools could be transformative,” WHO DirectorGeneral Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised in his global message. Faster diagnosis not only saves lives but also reduces transmission, cutting the chain of infection before it spreads further. The new guidelines go beyond machines.

They introduce easier ways to collect samples, such as tongue swabs—especially critical for patients who struggle to produce sputum, including children and severely ill individuals. Another innovation, sputum pooling, allows multiple samples to be tested together, reducing costs and speeding up results in resource-constrained settings. Yet, despite these breakthroughs, challenges remain daunting. High costs have historically slowed the adoption of rapid diagnostic tools.

Many countries still depend on transporting samples over long distances. Meanwhile, social and economic factors—poverty, overcrowding, malnutrition—continue to fuel the spread of TB, particularly in regions across Africa and Asia where the burden is highest. Funding gaps present another serious obstacle. Global investment in TB research falls far short of the estimated $5 billion needed annually.

Without sustained financial commitment, the development of new drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines risks stagnation. Still, there is hope on the horizon. WHO is working with global partners through initiatives like the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council, aiming to fast-track the development and equitable distribution of new vaccines. Additionally, the same diagnostic platforms being introduced for TB can also test for diseases like HIV, mpox, and HPV, creating more integrated and patient-centered healthcare systems. The path forward, WHO insists, must be comprehensive.

Countries are urged to scale up these new technologies, strengthen community-led care, and build resilient health systems capable of withstanding global crises. Addressing the root causes of TB—such as poverty and inequality—requires coordinated action across sectors, not just within healthcare. There is also a compelling economic case. For every dollar invested in TB prevention and care, the return can be as high as $43 in health and economic benefits. It is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one.

Back in the clinic, Amina watched as her patient, newly diagnosed within minutes, received immediate treatment. It was a small victory, but one that echoed a global ambition. “Yes! We can end TB,” the World TB Day theme proclaimed—led by countries, powered by people. The next steps are clear: adopt innovation rapidly, invest boldly, and act decisively. The tools exist. The knowledge is available. What remains is the collective will to ensure that no one, anywhere, dies from a preventable and curable disease.