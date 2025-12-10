New Tax Regime: JRB Tasks FG On Dismantling Roadblocks

…Adedeji unveils new identity for states revenue board

The 36 states and FCT Internal Generated Revenue Agencies under the auspices of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) have urged the Federal Government to disband all roadblocks across Nigeria’s highways on or before 1st of January,2026, as the country enters a new fiscal year with a tax regime.

Disbanding existing roadblocks across states, according to JTB, is a major part of the soon-to-be-implemented new tax regime.

They put forward this demand on Wednesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the new brand identity for the Joint Revenue Board( JRB), previously known as be Joint Tax Board ( JTB). The unveiling of the new brand was performed by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Board (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, who doubles as Chairman of the Board. The event serves as the 158th meeting of the JTB

A major highlight of the new tax policy regime is banning roadblocks, especially on the country’s highways. It has been discovered that roadblocks across states in the country, where different taxes are paid, are a major contribution to the high price of goods in the market.

Speaking with journalists on this resolution by JRB, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, Executive Chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, said abolition of roadblocks across the country is a prelude to eliminating multiple taxes.

” One of the major reforms in the tax reform bill that has just been signed is the banning of roadblocks, especially on the roads of the country. It has been discovered that it’s a major contributor to the price of goods in the market.

“If we’re going to implement this, and it is seen as of good value to people, we need to ensure that across the country, roadblocks are stopped in their entirety. It is only when we are able to do it, the value is seen by the people.

“We need the Chairman of FIRS, now the Nigeria Revenue Service, to ensure that this is made possible. We have so many bodies; we have the ALGON, we have the police, we have all kinds of people on the road.

“Now, if we want to ensure that this happens and the prices of things in the market really go down, it has to be something that is accomplished across the country”

For me, the major point is value to the people. We have to ensure that it is done. If that is one of the major things we’re able to do with the new JRB. I’m very happy with what the president has been able to achieve”, she said.

Mr Ayodele Subair, the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, said Nigeria’s revenue position is not impressive, hence, he said the country needs to increase its revenue to be able to provide the needed services to the people.

“The revenue position of Nigeria is not too impressive, but in recent times, especially with this administration, there’s been a lot of focus and a lot of attention on how to optimise revenue.

“I really don’t have any fear of the implementation of new taxes. The only fear, if at all, is how well the advocacy has gone. Now we need to communicate very, very well, because one of the major pillars of taxation is simplicity and creating awareness and enlightenment.

The members of the public must know and understand what these tax laws are about. So we had six months to prepare for it, but the work has been truly overwhelming, because all the new laws affect all our operations, and we have to carry everybody along.

“In Lagos, I would say that we are quite prepared for the new changes, and for Lagos, we do not see a lot of fears, because we put in a lot of proactive measures to ensure that everybody is well enlightened and everybody’s carried along”, he said.

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) has formally transitioned to the Joint Revenue Board (JRB). The transformation follows the signing into law of the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 26, 2025.

The new brand identity was unveiled by Chairman of the Board, Dr Zacch Adedeji. Speaking, he described the new logo and accompanying brand elements as significant symbols of the institution’s evolution.

“The new brand identity represents renewal, transformation, and our collective commitment to excellence in revenue administration. It reflects what the JRB stands for and will guide our activities and operations in the emerging dispensation,” Adedeji said.

The JTB Chairman noted that the transition to the JRB marks a major step toward a more unified and efficient national revenue administration architecture. The reform, he said, is expected to deepen collaboration across revenue authorities, strengthen information sharing, and improve tax compliance nationwide.

He urged member States and relevant agencies to align fully with the reform agenda and complete all necessary adjustments within their jurisdictions to ensure the seamless implementation of the new tax Acts, which come into effect on January 1, 2026.

Addressing the meeting’s theme, “Managing Transition: Driving Transformation, Building the Future of Tax Administration in Nigeria”, Adedeji emphasised the need for continuous capacity development, sustained investment in modern infrastructure, and strong collaboration among all tiers of government to position Nigeria’s tax system for the future.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr Olusegun Adesokan, said that with the transition, the JRB will create a revenue-friendly environment that works for everyone.

Adesokan stated that the JRB is already working with revenue authorities to harmonise silos of taxpayers’ data to create a national database for the Tax ID project, adding that Tax ID will be generated for individuals and corporates using foundational data like NIN and company registration number.

The Executive Secretary added that the JRB will do much more in harmonising taxes, levies and rates across the country, disclosing that Chairmen of Internal Revenue Services who are members of the Board are already driving the domestication of a uniform taxes and levies Act in their respective States.

The meeting also featured presentations from committees of the Board, as well as progress reports on ongoing reform initiatives across the federation.