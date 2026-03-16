New Tax Regime Designed To Ease Burden On Workers, Small Businesses –Tegbe

Chairman of National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), Joseph Tegbe, has said Nigeria’s new tax regime is designed to alleviate financial pressure on low-income earners and small-scale enterprises.

Tegbe stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja. Tegbe also said the new tax law was designed to strengthen the country’s fiscal sustainability and economic competitiveness.

He described the current reforms as the most comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s tax architecture in decades, aimed at simplifying the system, ensuring fairness and stimulating sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the reforms are anchored on four landmark legislations: the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.