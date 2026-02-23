New Tax Laws Designed To Boost Capital Market – Oyedele

The new tax Act is designed to support capital market development and position it as a vital engine of national development, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, has said.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the 3rd colloquium lecture of Professor Uche Uwaleke, themed, “Future-proofing Africa-wide economic integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” Oyedele listed specific aspects of the new tax Act crafted to deepen the capital market.

He listed reinvestment incentives as one of its designs to encourage long-term capital retention.

” The Act provides a full Capital Gains Tax (CGT) exemption when disposal proceeds are reinvested in Nigerian shares within the same year, regardless of the transaction size. This encourages long-term participation rather than short-term speculation”

“The protection of small and retail investors, which entails higher tax-exempt thresholds for share sales up to₦150 million, with gains of up to ₦10 million help reduce the tax burden and widenparticipation in wealth creation. Lower cost of capital for businesses.

The new laws provide a legal framework to reduce thecorporate tax rate from 30% to 25%, which will support enhanced profitability for listed

companies, reduce financing pressure, and make room for expansion through equity rather thancostly debt”, he said.

Oyedele said the results of the new tax Act were already evident on the trading floor.

“The results of these policies are already evident on the trading floor. As of mid-February 2026, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) showed exceptional performance with the All-Share Index (ASI) recording a robust 25.3% return in just the first seven weeks of the year, with market capitalisation crossing the psychological ₦100 trillion mark in January and reaching an all-time high of over ₦125 trillion by 20 February 2026. Confidence continues to grow from both foreign and domestic investors, driven by the structural reforms and strong performance in key sectors like energy, industrial and financial services”, he said.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market & Institutions, Senator Osita Izunaso, pledged his committee’s continuous support of reforms that will enhance efficiency, transparency, resilience, and innovation within the country’s capital markets.

He said his committee recognises that strong markets require strong governance, sound legislation and credible regulatory institutions, amongst others.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions, he said platforms like Uwaleke’s colliquom was valuable for him because it promotes a genuine handshake between the town and the gown.

“Sustainable development cannot occur in silos. Policymakers need the benefit of research and critical inquiry. Scholars need to understand the realities of markets and governance. Industry leaders require the support of sound legislation and forward-looking regulation.

“This colloquium provides that meeting point. The theme of this year’s gathering, “Future-proofing Africa-wide economic integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” could not be more timely. Across the continent, integration efforts such as the AfricanContinental Free Trade Area are opening new pathways for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

“Future-proofing means investing in infrastructure that supports long-term productivity, encouraging innovation, and critically strengthening capital markets so they can mobilise

long-term finance, support cross-border investment, and allocate resources efficiently across the continent”, he said

Director General of the Debt Management Office ( DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, described the Nigerian capital market as one of the most advanced capital markets in Africa, ranking next to South Africa.

The achievements attained by Nigeria’s capital market do not happen miraculously but due to the contributions of people like Prof. Uche Uwaleke.

” We have come a long way from where we were before now. We need to keep it strong and going. The Capital market is the path to growth and development. We need to achieve that economic recovery that will give us job creation. If there were no capital market in Nigeria, we wouldn’t have raised the funds we raised for the federal government.

“We were able to raise the green bond and Sukuk for the government. We were able to raise a 30-year fund during COVID – 19. If there was no capital market, we wouldn’t have been able to do it”, said DMO DG.

In his speech, Uche Uwaleke said the choice of the theme was deliberate.

“Our theme, ‘Future-proofing Africa-wide economic integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” speaks not only to aspiration but to urgency. Africa stands at a defining moment.

The promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area represents one of the boldest economic integration initiatives of our time. Yet, integration is not an event; it is a process. And like all processes, it must be deliberately designed to endure”

To future-proof Africa-wide, “integration means to ensure that the structures we build today remain relevant tomorrow. It means acknowledging that the world is changing at an unprecedented pace- technologically, economically, geopolitically- and that Africa must not merely react to these changes but anticipate them”.

The colloquium drew participants from the public and private sectors and members of academia.