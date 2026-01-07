New Tax Laws As Key To Boosting Economic Growth

The tax reforms initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, which resulted in the enactment of new tax laws, will play a critical role in helping the government achieve its economic growth acceleration strategy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, since the 1970s, the Nigeria’s oil dependence has seen the country’s economy being negatively affected by the boom and bust cycle phenomenon.

This refers to repeated fluctuations between periods of rapid economic expansion (boom) fueled by high oil revenue and sharp contraction or decline (bust) occasioned by a sharp drop in oil prices.

Although past administrations over the past four decades tried to address the nation’s oil dependency, the measures they introduced did not yield the desired results. Consequently, in the last twelve years, Nigeria’s oil dependency has meant that its economy frequently grapples with sluggish economic growth.

Tax reforms

Thus, as part of its efforts to tackle this challenge, one of the key initiatives that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration launched shortly after it took office on May 29, 2023, was its tax reforms.

The government appointed respected tax expert, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, who, supported by the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)- as the agency was then known- carried out extensive consultations with critical stakeholders, including, tax professionals, political leaders, trade unions as well as socio-economic groups across the country. The reforms resulted in the enactment of new tax laws namely:

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA); The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act; The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act and The Nigeria Tax Act(NTA) on June 26, 2025.

According to financial experts, given that they are aimed at unifying Nigeria’s tax system, boosting revenue, improving the business environment and increasing investor confidence, the overall objective of the new tax laws-full implementation of which commenced on January 1 2026-is to foster economic growth.

Outdated tax laws

Indeed, commenting on the new tax laws, the professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, stated: “Nigeria’s outdated tax laws have long hindered investment in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, agro-processing, airlines, logistics, consumer goods, and retail. Businesses across these industries have faced persistent challenges including multiple taxation, difficulty in obtaining tax refunds, inability to claim input costs, and high interest rates.

“The newly enacted Tax Reform Acts aim to address these systemic issues by streamlining tax administration, introducing clearer compliance frameworks, and reducing the overall cost of doing business.

These reforms are expected to stimulate investment, enhance productivity, and create a ripple effect across the economy— contributing to inflation reduction, job creation, and poverty alleviation. “The fiscalisation initiative, in particular, is expected to curb tax evasion, improve revenue collection, and reduce audit burdens.

It also enables the tax authority to better target non-compliant taxpayers while rewarding those who comply. “Overall, the reform is a positive step in the right direction towards attaining the administration’s 8-point agenda with specific reference to job creation, economic growth, poverty eradication, and food security.”

Increased exemption threshold for small companies

For instance, the firm noted that under the Nigeria Tax Act, which “consolidates the country’s tax framework and seeks to align Nigeria’s tax system with international best practices while addressing local economic realities,” there is an increased exemption threshold for small companies.

It stated: “Small companies are now exempt from Companies Income Tax (CIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and the newly introduced Development levy (see below). Small companies are defined as companies with annual gross turnover of N50 million (previously N25 million) and below, and total fixed assets not exceeding N250 million.

“This means that the income of small companies will also be exempt from withholding tax (WHT) deductions in line with current practice.”

More progressive Personal Income Tax regime

PwC also noted that the Nigeria Tax Act introduces “a more progressive Personal Income Tax (PIT) regime” Specifically, it said: “The NTA changes the income brackets and applicable tax rates for each bracket.

Individuals earning N800,000 or less per annum will now be exempt from tax on their income and gains, while higher income earners will be taxed at a higher rate up to 25 per cent.”

Also, the NTA increases the tax exemption threshold for compensation for loss of employment or injury from N10 million to N50 million.

Another positive of the NTA highlighted by PwC is that while the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate was retained at 7.5 per cent, under the new law, “Nigeria now adopts globally recognised VAT principles that allow for the claim of input VAT on all purchases including services and fixed assets.”

“Businesses can now recover input VAT provided that the input VAT is directly related to supplies that are also subject to VAT,” it added. Similarly, according to the firm: “The NTA expands the list of zero-rated items to

include essential goods and services such as basic food items, medical and pharmaceutical products, educational books and materials, electricity generation and transmission services, medical equipment and services, tuition fees, exports (excluding oil and gas exports) etc.

“The impact of this is that businesses selling these goods and services can recover their VAT costs, despite the zero rate. This was not possible under the previous law.”

More VAT for states

In the same vein, as noted by PwC, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), which governs tax administration across all government tiers (Federal, state and local) and consolidates administrative provisions from multiple existing tax laws, reduces the Federal Government’s share of VAT from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, while increasing the allocations of states and Local Government Areas to 55 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

“The VAT revenue assigned to states and local governments is further allocated as follows: 50% divided equally, 20 per cent based on population, and 30% based on place of consumption. It is expected that the transparency of data from fiscalisation would allow for more precision in relation to place of consumption,” the firm stated.

Analysts believe that apart from incentivizing states to boost their local consumption and production to attract more revenue share, a key positive of the new tax laws is that they will play a critical role in supporting small businesses.

In fact, in an interview on Arise Television recently, Zacchaeus Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS)-the successor organisation to the FIRS- said the poor are the main beneficiaries of the new tax reforms, adding that taking a holistic view of all the exemptions will show that more than 95% of the poor are totally exempted.

The NRS boss stressed that removing Value Added Tax, VAT, on all food item is still to the advantage of the poor because 90% of disposable income for poor is for food. “We removed VAT totally from those ones. So, if you look at the total and the net benefit, the poor are the most beneficiary of this tax reform,” he said.

Reduction in Company Income Tax

Also, as pointed out by Mr. Oyedele at a session with business journalists recently, the reduction of Company Income Tax (CIT) to 25 per cent, under the new tax laws and the introduction of zero per cent CIT for firms with annual turnovers of N100 million or less will benefit Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as other corporates in the country.

Oyedele stated: “If we make life easy for them, the nano will become micro, micro will become small, small will become medium, medium will become large, and large will become multinational. Why don’t we have Nigerian multinationals earning billions of dollars so that when the price of oil falls, we stop panicking? That is where we should be today.

“This is one of the reasons why, we said, let us reduce the corporate income tax rate from 30 per cent to 25. At least we are beginning to balance the gap.

In addition to that, we said, if you run a small business and your annual turnover is no more than N100 million, let’s make your CIT zero per cent. So, you now have the motivation to formalise your business as a company because you have tax benefits rather than the tax disadvantage we used to have before.

“The benefit of formalisation is not even tax. Tax is a side effect; it is the icing on the cake. The real cake for formalisation is that it forces you to be organised. You need to appoint directors, keep minutes of meetings, and prepare audited financial statements.

That discipline, keeping your records, increases the chances of your business not only surviving but scaling, being eligible for credit, and attracting investors.” Highlighting the broader impact of SME growth, he said: “Every informal business that becomes formalised, more organised, and able to grow contributes to the economy growing in an inclusive manner.

If all our big companies grow by 40 per cent, less than 0.001 per cent will feel it. If the informal sector grows by two per cent, the whole of Nigeria grows by two per cent.” Shedding light on the importance of VAT reforms and input credits, Oyedele told the journalists that: “From January next year, organisations will be eligible to claim input credit for VAT.

You were never able to do that before because the law said you could not. The new law makes you eligible. You will get money in your bank accounts. All you need to do is be aware, keep records, and file claims. Input VAT on assets: you can claim it.

Input VAT on overhead and services: you can claim it. Input VAT on inventory: that is the only one you currently claim, and it is sustained. This translates to N3.4tn based on 2024 VAT collection. This is what the government is giving to businesses next year through input credit.”

On zero-rated VAT items, he said: “Bread will no longer be VAT-exempt; it will be zero-rated. ‘Zero-rated’ means charge VAT at zero per cent, but the government refunds all the VAT incurred. The cost of producing bread will come down. This principle also applies to food, education, and healthcare.

Education is now zero-rated. Tuition is VAT at zero per cent. VAT incurred on laptops, boards, and other materials will be refunded. This brings down the cost of education. Healthcare also benefits. Transportation and rent remain VAT-exempt because they are more complicated.”

He stressed that the reforms are designed to foster economic growth. As he put it:“Another objective is economic growth. We have been clear from day one, and it remains the case, that the fastest and most sustainable way to generate revenue is to allow the economy to grow.

“If I am unemployed, you can have the best personal income tax law and the most efficient tax authority, but you cannot collect personal income tax from me because I am unemployed. If you want me to pay personal income tax, let us start with how I get a job, or better still, how I become an employer. That is the magic of economic growth.”

Conclusion

However, while stakeholders generally agree that the new tax laws have the potential of boosting economic growth, they stress that the success of the reforms will ultimately depend on effective implementation and institutional capacity.