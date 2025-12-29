New Tax Law: FG Suspends 10% WHT On Aircraft Leases

…Act helpful to airlines, not hurting – Taiwo Oyedele

The Federal Government has removed the 10 per cent Withholding Tax (WHT) on aircraft leases under the existing tax law.

According to the new update, it shall be replaced by a rate to be determined in a regulation, thus creating a legal basis for either a full exemption or a significantly lower rate.

Tax reform committee chairman Mr Taiwo Oyedele confirmed the halt of WHT on airlines, which he said was the biggest burden on airline operators.

Putting it in context, Oyedele, while allaying fears of airline operators on the new tax Act via his X handle on Monday, explained that, on a $50 million aircraft lease, an airline currently pays $5 million in WHT, which is non-recoverable and therefore directly increases operating costs and strains cash flow.

Eliminating this burden, he said, is a major structural relief for the sector.

On the import duty, he clarified that existing exemptions on commercial aircraft, engines, and spare parts remain fully in place, saying no reversal or new burden introduced under the tax reforms.

Shedding light on the impacts of the new tax on ticket prices, he said Airline operations are inherently low-margin.

“A 7.5 per cent VAT on tickets, within a system where input VAT is fully recoverable, results in a significantly lower net impact than the headline rate suggests.

“Even in a worst-case scenario where VAT were not claimable, the maximum impact would still be 7.5 per cent, not the price increases being suggested. That is, a N125,000 ticket becomes not more than N134,375 and a N350,000 ticket not more than N376,250”, he clarified.

Contrary to the belief that the new tax law would be hurtful to the aviation sector, thus making flying a very expensive mode of transportation, Oyedele said the reform is part of the solution, not the source of the problem.

Oyedele reaffirmed that his committee is currently engaging extensively with the airline operators, noting that the engagement is still ongoing.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has warned that Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector is under severe financial strain, saying that the implementation of the new tax laws may push airfares beyond N1 million and force airlines to suspend operations.

The alarm by Airline operators with respect to the new tax Act billed for commencement on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, is the latest in the list of opposition voices kicking against the implementation of the new tax law.

Oyedele, while reacting to the posturing of Airline operators, said his committee recognises genuine challenges facing Nigeria’s aviation industry, particularly the burden of multiple taxes, levies, and regulatory charges.

To solve the problem, he said the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, on behalf of the government, had engaged extensively with airline operators and those engagements, he said, are ongoing.

“Contrary to the claim that the new tax laws will hurt the industry, the reform is part of the solution, not the source of the problem. Several long-standing tax issues driving costs in the sector have been resolved in the new tax laws or are being structurally addressed, including VAT from hidden cost to true neutrality.

“While the temporary VAT suspension introduced in 2020 following COVID-19 was attractive, it came with a hidden cost. Airlines could not recover input VAT on non-exempt items, including certain assets, consumables, and overheads, meaning VAT became embedded in costs.

Under the new tax laws, airlines become fully VAT-neutral. Any VAT paid on imported or locally procured assets, consumables, and services will become fully claimable.

Where an airline has excess input VAT, the law mandates a refund within 30 days, supported by a fully funded tax refund account and the option to offset VAT credits against other tax liabilities. This directly reduces cost pressure and improves liquidity”

The new law provides a framework to reduce corporate income tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. He said the reduction will benefit airlines.

“In addition, several earmarked profit-based levies, including Tertiary Education Tax, NASENI, NITDA and Police levies have been harmonised into a single Development levy, reducing complexity and ensuring certainty”.

Addressing the contentious multiple levies imposed on airlines and flight tickets, Oyedele said it was real. He clarified these charges are not created by the new tax laws.

” It is therefore incorrect to attribute them to the reform. The government is actively working with operators and relevant agencies to achieve a lasting solution.

“Importantly, the tax harmonisation provisions in the new laws mean the situation can only improve, not worsen, from 2026”

“Overall, the new tax laws provide a strong legal and policy framework to resolve the long-standing tax challenges in the aviation sector, reduce operating costs for airlines, and ensure minimal impact on passengers.

“If the current engagement with industry stakeholders is sustained, the remaining non-tax issues will be resolved sooner rather than later. Claims not grounded in fact do not help this process. The new tax laws are not the problem; they are a critical part of the solution,” he said.