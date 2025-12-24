New Tax Law Designed To Boost Sub National Govt’s Revenue Needs, Says Sanwo-Olu

Success of President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform journey will depend not only on legislation at the federal level, but also on the effective implementation of the new tax law at the sub national level, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said yesterday.

Lagos, Sanwo-Olu disclosed, had been readjusting its revenue portal in readiness for the harmonisation of the new tax law expected to take effect in January, stressing that the State would effectively play its role in aligning the policy with practice and strengthen inter-governmental collaboration.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Tax Reform Summit organised by the Lagos State Government. The two-day event holding at Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, is jointly hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser on Taxation and Revenue and the State Treasury Office, with the theme: “Tax Reform Summit: The Lagos Implementation Road Map”.

The governor said Lagos had been operating within a national iscal framework, noting that the State remained fully aligned with the ongoing tax reform initiated by the Tinubu administration.

Sanwo-Olu dismissed critics who argued that the reforms would put more burden on the poor and further strengthen the hand of the rich, pointing out that the new tax law sought to simplify the nation’s tax regime by reducing multiplicity, strengthening administration, and modernising revenue collection through technology.

He said: “The new tax laws initiated by Mr. President are fundamentally designed to create a system that supports economic growth at sub national level while ensuring fairness, predictability and improved compliance.

“Contrary to its critics’ baseless assumptions, the new tax law will protect small businesses and ensure that the rich fulfill their obligations to the society. It will block leakages and expand the tax net.

“Instead of making futile attempts to undermine the progress, we must give kudos to President Tinubu for taking the bold steps he is taking, considering the fact that the pains are gradually giving way for the gains.

“We will welcome a system that will reduce multiplicity, strengthen administration and modernise revenue collection through technology. “Only an audacious, confident and experienced leader can make these bold reforms.

“The success of the tax reform journey will depend not only on legislation at the federal level, but on effective implementation at the state level.

“Lagos is ready to play its leadership role by aligning policy with practice, strengthening intergovernmental collaboration, and maintaining continuous engagement with the private sector and professional bodies.”

Sanwo-Olu said the national tax reforms resonated with Lagos’ “long-standing approach”to public finance, noting that the State faced unique development pressures that demand sustainable, internally-driven revenue solutions.

The summit’s focus, the governor said, signalled the State’s readiness to move beyond policy conversations to practical implementation.

He said the approach adopted by the Lagos State Government towards the new tax framework was to encourage governance reform anchored on simplicity, transparency, digital efficiency and fairness.

He said: “Lagos State is positioning itself as a leading sub-national in the implementation of these reforms. “Our focus is not merely compliance with new frameworks, but effective execution that delivers real value to citizens and businesses,” Sanwo-Olu said.