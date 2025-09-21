New Tax Law Crucial To Inclusive, Sustainable Growth — FIRS, CSOs

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have described the new tax law, set to take effect in January 2026, as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

The position was made known at a two-day Pre-Sensitization and Message Development Event on the new tax law for CSOs in Abuja, organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) on behalf of the Tax Justice & Governance Platform (TJ&GP), in collaboration with the International Centre for Investigative Journalism (ICIR), with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) and Christian Aid in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Director, Fiscal and Tax Reform Implementation Division of FIRS, Olufemi Olarinde, said the new tax regime was designed to broaden the tax base, curb leakages, and ensure fairness in national development contributions.

He explained that the policy prioritises support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through tax exemptions, reliefs, and reduced compliance requirements to stimulate entrepreneurship and job creation.

“The effective implementation is paramount to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Tax reform is not merely a fiscal adjustment; it is a fundamental pillar for Nigeria’s economic diversification and long-term development goals,” Olarinde stressed.

He clarified that the law does not introduce new taxes but focuses on incentives to drive compliance, while also providing sanctions for defaulters.

Programme Manager, Tax Justice and Environmental Conservation at CISLAC, Chinedu Bassey, noted that taxation was essential for building a stronger and more inclusive economy. He emphasised the need for transparency in the utilisation of tax revenue to build public trust, urging government to ensure visible improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social protection.

On his part, Business Editor of the ICIR, Harrison Edeh, observed that many Nigerians lack proper understanding of the new law and called for more awareness to avoid confusion when implementation begins.

Other experts at the forum urged government and CSOs to intensify sensitisation campaigns, particularly targeting rural dwellers, small-scale traders, and women entrepreneurs, while cautioning against over-taxation that could stifle productivity.