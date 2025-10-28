New Tax Law Could Boost States’ VAT Revenue To Over N4trn – Oyedele 

The new tax law, set to take effect in January 2026, could see Nigerian states generating over N4 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT), the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, forecast on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the BudgIT State of States 2025 Report in Abuja, Oyedele stressed the need for prudent spending, asking: “Will this money be spent wisely, or will it be invested?”

He noted a paradox in Nigeria’s fiscal landscape: while states are receiving more funds from the Federation Account Allocation and Fiscal Committee (FAAC), with allocations rising from N5.4tn in 2023 to N11.4tn in 2024 ordinary households continue to struggle with reduced disposable income.

“States are receiving more money than ever before, but ordinary Nigerians have less disposable income in their pockets,” Oyedele said, urging leaders to channel additional revenues into projects that tangibly improve citizens’ lives.

According to him, 21 states still depend heavily on FAAC allocations, highlighting the need for income diversification. He added that the new tax laws, which transfer full proceeds of electronic money transfer levies to states and exempt state government bonds from taxation, would help reduce borrowing costs, close tax gaps, and create fiscal space for infrastructure investments.

Oyedele further noted improvements in capital spending, stating that for the first time in many years, capital expenditure has surpassed recurrent expenditure. On debt management, he highlighted a N2tn reduction in domestic obligations and a $200m fall in foreign loans, with 31 states lowering their domestic debt stock. Yet, he cautioned that states still owe over N1.2tn in arrears to pensioners, contractors, and workers, emphasizing that “borrowing is not the problem; unproductive application of debt is.”

The 2025 fiscal performance rankings showed Anambra leading, followed by Lagos, Kwara, Abia, and Edo. Cross River, however, dropped dramatically from fifth place in 2024 to 29th in 2025, raising concerns about governance choices.

Also speaking, Dr. Muhammad Abdullahi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Economic Policy, urged states to maintain fiscal discipline and transparency amid rising revenues. He described the BudgIT report as a crucial annual reference that “distills hard fiscal truths, benchmarks performance, and refocuses attention on capital investment, social outcomes, and fiscal credibility.”

Abdullahi stressed that states must avoid returning to overhead-heavy budgets, digitize internal revenue systems, fully adopt the Treasury Single Account, and strengthen capital budgeting to sustain fiscal gains.