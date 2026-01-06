New Tax Law: Benue Assembly Holds Public Hearing, Seeks Repeal Of 2022 Revenue Law

The Benue State House of Assembly has conducted a public hearing on the proposed Revenue Service (Consolidation and Harmonized) Bill 2025.

The bill seeks to repeal the State Internal Revenue Administration Law 2022 and enact the Benue State Revenue Service Establishment Law 2025.

Declaring the public hearing open, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga, represented by Majority Chief Whip Hon. Cyril Ikong (Oju 2 State Constituency), stated that the exercise has become imperative in view of the new federal tax law that came into effect on 1 January 2026.

He emphasized that the new legislation will enhance revenue collection and ensure that government funds are directed toward projects and programs that benefit citizens, such as hospitals, schools, agriculture, and public infrastructure.

Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Finance, Dr. Mathew Damkor, explained that the proposed law seeks to address longstanding challenges, including multiple taxation, overlapping tax authorities, ambiguity in tax obligations, and administrative inefficiencies.

Hon. Damkor noted that the bill aims to create a clear, unified, and coherent tax framework that benefits both the government and taxpayers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

He added that a harmonized tax regime would reduce uncertainty, lower compliance costs, encourage voluntary compliance, and improve the ease of doing business in Benue State.

“The public hearing provides an opportunity for constructive dialogue, stakeholder input, and collective ownership of the reform process,” Damkor said. “The contributions will help ensure that the final law reflects the realities on the ground and serves the best interests of the people of the state.”

The hearing drew stakeholders from institutions of learning, ministries, local governments, agencies and parastatals, the judiciary, state legislators, business institutions, finance experts, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, and other sectors of human endeavor.