New Tariff: EERC Crashes Band A From N209 To N160 Per Kwh

The Enugu State Electricityv Regulatory Commission (EERC), has issued a new tariff to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, the utility that succeeded Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EEDC), for electricity distribution in the state, reviewing electricity cost for Band A from N209/ kWh (per kiloWatt) to N160 kWh, effective from August 1, 2025.

This was contained in the Commission’s Order No. EERC/2025/003 entitled “Tariff Order for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited 2025, issued by the Commission at the weekend.

It said its decision was cost reflective, insisting that tariff must reflect power generation subsidy by the Federal Government for the benefit of electricity consumers.

EERC predicated its action on the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, which empowers the Commission to regulate the activities of operators in power generation, transmission, and distribution in and exclusively for the state.

This Law signed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in September 2023, is pursuant to the 2023 Constitutional Amendment which firmly established the legislative authority of the states on electricity matters within their states.

This was followed by the passage of the Electricity Act 2023, that repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, and introduced major changes such as the separation of distribution and supply operations, and empowers states to regulate their own electricity markets.