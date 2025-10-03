New Study To Help Farmers Save Fertilizer, Protect Environment

Scientists at Michigan State University (MSU) are studying a microscopic enzyme that could help farmers in Nigeria and across Africa use fertilizer more efficiently, cut cost, and protect the environment. The enzyme, known as NrfA, helps keep nitrogen—the main nutrient in fertilizer— locked in the soil where crops can use it, instead of being washed away by rain.

In Nigeria, fertilizer is expensive and often difficult for smallholder farmers to access. Yet, when farmers do apply it, much of the nitrogen gets lost. Heavy rains wash nitrogen away from the soil in the form of nitrite, which crops cannot hold on to. This means farmers lose both money and yield potential.

At the same time, nitrogen runoff pollutes rivers and dams, worsening problems such as fish kills and waterborne diseases in communities. Indeed, the NrfA enzyme, found in certain soil microbes, converts unstable nitrogen compounds (like nitrite) into ammonium, which binds strongly to soil particles. Ammonium stays in the soil longer and is more easily absorbed by maize, rice, millet, cassava, and other crops common in Nigeria.

Unlike other natural processes that recycle nitrogen, NrfA works faster and more efficiently, ensuring less waste. If Nigerian scientists and policymakers adopt this breakthrough, it could mean: • Lower fertilizer costs: Farmers get more value from each bag of fertilizer since less nitrogen is wasted. • Higher yields: Crops retain more nitrogen, leading to better growth and productivity. • Environmental protection: Reduced nitrogen pollution in rivers and dams, helping communities that depend on these water sources. • Climate resilience: Stronger soils and healthier plants in the face of erratic rainfall linked to climate change.

On the way forward, MSU researchers believe the knowledge of how NrfA works could be applied in several ways, such as developing new fertilizer blends suited to African soils, or encouraging soil bacteria that naturally use this enzyme. For Nigerian farmers, this could mean cheaper, eco-friendly, and more effective farming methods.