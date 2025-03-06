New State To Compete At 22nd National Sports Festival

Share

For the first time in the history of the National Sports Festival (NSF), an additional state will join the usual 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to compete for medals.

The 22nd edition of the festival, also known as Nigeria’s Olympics, will take place in Ogun State in May. The National Sports Commission (NSC) has introduced a new initiative called the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) Initiative, which will see young talents compete as a separate team.

This move aims to give promising junior athletes, identified through the National Youth Games, a chance to compete at a higher level alongside top athletes in the country.

The decision by the NSC is widely regarded as a gamechanger—one that could revolutionise the nation’s approach to talent identification, development, and sustainability.

The NSC’s leadership, under Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, has been focused on establishing a strong developmental framework for Nigerian sports.

The introduction of the IJA programme at the NSF aligns perfectly with this vision, ensuring that the country maintains a steady pipeline of athletes who can seamlessly transition from junior to elitelevel competition.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

