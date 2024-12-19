New State House Perm Sec To Staff, Work Hard To Achieve Mandate

Share

The new Permanent Secretary posted to the State House, Temitope Fashedemi has called on State House staff to see themselves as privileged to be called upon to serve, urging them to always put in their best.

According to a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the State House, A iodine Oladunjoye,

Fashedemi stated this as he took over the administrative leadership of the State House following the recent postings of some Permanent Secretaries on Wednesday.

He urged the staff to see the privilege of serving the nation as the sufficient driving impetus for excellent and positive work ethics.

“Anybody who does a self-appraisal will know that you are not necessarily the best Nigerian on that seat, so we must always remember and consider ourselves lucky to be in a position to be on to execute a mandate.”

Fashedemi noted that such a mindset was imperative if staff were to have a happy and fulfilling career.

“Once we have this understanding, you just do your job and be happy, but the mistake many people make is to begin to see whatever comes from there as the reason for being there.

If you are there, focused, and adding value, you are doing well. These are my working principles,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary charged the staff to be committed and diligent as they discharge their responsibilities, assuring them of his determination to sustain the progressive momentum already established in the State House.

He reiterated that postings were inherent in the service, and was therefore encouraged by the positive comments he had received about the management of the State House from the outgoing Permanent Secretary.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Engr Olufunso Adebiyi, now posted to the Works ministry, appreciated the State House management and staff for the support and cooperation he received during his tour of duty, urging the new Permanent Secretary to trust in their ability to support him in serving the President.

“I want you to know that these people you are looking at are, perhaps, the best human beings that I have met in service and I want to say that I thank God that our paths crossed.

“They supported me and stood by me. In terms of knowledge, commitment, and loyalty, count on them. Give them an assignment and go to sleep. They will put in their best and you can be sure about that,” Adebiyi noted.

