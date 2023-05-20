New State House Medical Center’ll Boost Health Infrastructure, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the N21 billion newly inaugurated state- of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre in Abuja would boost health infrastructure in the country. This came just as he called for the judicious use of the facility to maximize its benefits. The centre, which was conceptualized by the previous administration eleven years ago, was officially unveiled by the President yesterday.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Permanent Secretary, State House, ATijjani Umar, the President toured the facility. President Buhari expressed satisfaction with the fully-equipped and operational medical facilities at the Centre, noting that in the past eight years, holistic health care has been given a priority by his government.

The First Lady also expressed her gratitude for the completion of the project, which she had advocated for six years ago when the President had to seek medical care abroad. She emphasized that the VIP Wing would provide medical services for the First Family and leaders, reducing the need for overseas treatment and allowing international experts to complement the local medical staff. The State House Permanent Secretary explained that the VIP facility was intended to be a one-stop shop for the provision of medical services to the President, Vice President and their families as well as other VIPs.