New Series Under the Influence Explores Lagos Life, Digital Fame

Leading streaming platform, Showmax, has announced the release of its upcoming Nigerian Original limited series, Under the Influence, premiering 24 January 2025 with new episodes released every Friday.

In Under the Influence, Dami, played by Iremide Adeoye (WURA), is a fresh university graduate who relocates to Lagos to live with his older brother, Ayo, portrayed by Bobby Ekpe (Love Unplanned). Struggling to adapt to his new environment and grappling with Ayo’s high expectations, Dami vents his frustrations in an unfiltered social media rant. To his surprise, the post goes viral, catapulting him into the spotlight and earning him a growing online following. But as the allure of social media stardom intensifies, Dami finds himself torn between his newfound fame and the challenges of his strained family dynamics, leading to life-altering decisions.

The series presents a thought-provoking exploration of the digital age, diving deep into the struggles, ambitions, and relationships of young people in Nigeria today.

Directed and written by UrbanGidi founder and creative director, Wande Thomas, (Lara of Lagos, Napped, and The Smart Money Woman 2), the series was created with a talented writing team that includes Isoken Ogiemwonyi (The Smart Money Woman), Nengi Diri, Mannie Oiseomaye and Nicole Chikwe. The cast also features exciting breakout stars Eva Ibiam, Dante Okere, Isioma Oke-Nwosu and Funmbi Oguntoye.

“Under The Influence captures the essence of what it means to be young and digitally connected in today’s world,” Thomas said.

