New Rivers CP Demands Killers Of DPO, Other Cops

The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, has mandated his men to do everything within their power to arrest the killers of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim and other cops in the area.

Disu said he would not tolerate the killing of police officers and tasked police officers to hunt down Gift Opara Okpolowo aka 2Baba, and members of his cult group, who had succeeded in causing a security crisis in Ahoada.

The CP, who spoke when he visited the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, stressed that whoever kills a police officer won’t go scot-free.

He also advised officers to be safe and avoid sustaining injuries during their operations in the area.

He said: “I am here for us to see how we can trap these people who killed our policemen. I know what you guys are doing. I know how difficult it is for you to enter all those difficult areas. I want you to know that we are going to support you.

“I want you to know how important we take your job. I decided that the first assignment I am going to do is to come around to let you know how important you are to me. I thank you for all you are doing.

“Keep safe, I don’t want any of you shot or injured in this situation. Keep the same and give me success.”