New Reality TV Show, Bae Beyond Borders, Premieres

‘Bae Beyond Borders’, a new dating reality TV show that follows four South African women seeking a Nigerian man to date and hopefully marry, is set to premiere. Showmax announced the show will stream from Sunday, October 23, 2023. The reality TV show features Zezethu Mniki, Nande Ramcwana, Malibongwe Gumede and Vuvu Maseti.

The ladies will have their pick of 12 Nigerian bachelors from different walks of life. Through online speed dating, they will collectively choose eight men who’ve impressed them the most and then travel to Nigeria to meet them face to face. Of their eight favourites, the women pick just one man to take back home with them. They move into a gorgeous villa in Cape Town to see if they want to move forward together as a couple.

The question remains if the four hopefuls will find love beyond borders. Zezethu Mniki is a 34-year-old from Johannesburg who describes herself as an introvert. “I am a reserved person, but I am also outgoing. I love to dress up and do my make- up and go out and have fun. I love people, I love being around people, I love nature and animals and often enjoy outdoor activities.

I also enjoy going to new places and interacting with people of different cultures.” Nande Ramcwana (24) from the Eastern Cape holds a Diploma in Local Government Finance and an Advanced Diploma in Public Management. She is currently a YouTuber, content creator and social media influencer.

She describes herself as an enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, responsible, and hard- working person. On how this experience has changed her life, she said, “Entering this show changed my life for the better, there were so many lessons I got to learn about myself and that is invaluable.

I am going to use these lessons in my everyday life.” On the drama that ensued during filming, 31-year-old Malibongwe Gumede from Midrand shared, “People need to watch this show because it is super interesting, there are so many twists and turns and their jaws will be on the floor.

Nothing is as it seems.” Malibongwe, who is a radio producer, describes herself as a very strong and dynamic lady. “I love shopping, travelling, and going out with friends to eat some good food and sometimes I can be an introvert and keep to myself.”