New presidential adviser meets Tinubu

Newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Villa on Thursday night.

During the visit, Dare received a formal briefing from the nation’s leader and also expressed his gratitude to the President for reposing trust in him.

Dare, who was appointed to the role on Wednesday, has been widely praised across the country with many commending his wealth of experience and proven track record in the media and communications industry.

He is a seasoned journalist and former Minister of Youth and Sports, who brings extensive experience to his new position.

His previous roles include serving as the Media Adviser and Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu from 2009 to 2016, amongst many other public service positions.

With a rich history of success in public service, Dare is expected to leverage on his expertise to enhance the administration’s communication and public orientation efforts.

