New Police Spokesperson Assumes Duty In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has announced the appointment of a new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udeme Edet, who has officially assumed duty.

Her appointment follows recent administrative postings approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

DSP Edet takes over from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sewuese Catherine Aene, who, in a statement, described her successor as a distinguished graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and International Relations.

Before her posting to Benue, DSP Edet last served as the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at Ikpai Omni Division in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Command urged members of the public and the media to extend their usual cooperation and support to the new spokesperson in promoting police-community relations and enhancing public safety across the state.

