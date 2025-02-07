New Plate Number Law: NANS Partners FRSC Over Harassment Of Students

Share

The Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no student is subjected to undue intimidation or harassment under the guise of law enforcement.

NANS President, Lucky Emonefe stressed this when he led a team of student leaders in a crucial meeting on Friday with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) led by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

As contained in a statement signed by Emenofe, the meeting was needed to discuss growing concerns over the impounding of vehicle plate numbers belonging to Nigerian students.

Emenofe said the dialogue was constructive and yielded a significant resolution, in that the FRSC has agreed to halt any form of harassment against students regarding plate number-related issues.

He said the command provided clarifications on the rationale behind the ongoing operation, while NANS emphasized that official organizational vehicles should not be unjustly criminalized. Adding that the engagement reinforced the need for a more transparent and cooperative approach to law enforcement.

In his remarks, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed assured NANS of better cooperation moving forward, emphasizing the Corps’ commitment to a fair and professional enforcement of road safety regulations without undue harassment of students.

In turn, the NANS President pledged that his Association would support the Corp in its activities, particularly in promoting road safety awareness among students and young drivers across Nigeria.

Furthermore, Emenofe commended the FRSC for its relentless efforts in ensuring road safety and reducing accidents on our highways.

“We recognize the critical role the Corps plays in enforcing traffic regulations and protecting lives, and we urge all Nigerian students to support initiatives that promote safer roads for all.” He stated.

The students’ leader said: “The development marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between NANS and FRSC, with a shared commitment to fostering mutual understanding and enhancing student awareness of road safety regulations.

“As representatives of the student constituency, we are committed to ensuring that no student is subjected to undue intimidation or harassment under the guise of enforcement.

“We urge all Nigerian students to remain law-abiding and engage constructively with authorities when necessary.

Saying “NANS will continue to serve as a bridge between students and relevant institutions, advocating for policies that protect student rights while promoting responsible civic conduct.”

