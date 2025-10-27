New Pension Board To Exempt Police From CPS Underway

After years of agitation to be exempted from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have finally been shown the green light as the House of Representatives, last week, passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Police Force Pension Board to administer a distinct pension scheme for the personnel.

The bill, titled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigerian Police Force Pension Board and to Exempt the Force from the Application of the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pension Reform Act, 2014, and for Related Matters (HB. 979),” stood in the name of the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo).

Recall that recently police retirees again engaged in another round of protests demanding their exit from the scheme. The retirees, under the auspices of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Imo Chapter, requested the Federal Government sign an executive order for their total exit.

The protesters, who stormed the Police headquarters in Owerri with various placards, were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Chairman of the chapter, retired SP Amanze Nwakwue, said that the CPS had caused several deaths among its members. He described the scheme as “deadly and obnoxious” and therefore demanded the establishment of a Police Pension Board, similar to that of the military.

“This Board should cater for the general wellbeing of all police retirees,” he said. He also sought a debarment allowance, matching the provision given to their counterparts in the military. He noted that the Nigeria Police Force operated multiple pension schemes, questioning why AIGs, DIGs and I-Gs exited the CPS, while others from CP rank downwards remained.

“If the CPS is that good, why were the police generals exiting and leaving from the rank of Commissioner of Police downwards in the CPS. “We want total exit from the deadly and obnoxious contributory pension scheme. “We want the NPF Pension Limited scrapped,” he said, arguing that it was not registered to operate as a business entity,” he said.

It is expected that the new board would be responsible for managing and administering the pension matters of police officers, taking over that function from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) under the existing contributory pension arrangement.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Police Affairs, which earlier reviewed the proposal at the committee stage.

According to the bill, the Nigerian Police Force Pension Board will be charged with the responsibility of administering, managing, and paying retirement benefits to officers and men of the Force in line with the provisions of the proposed law.

The legislation also seeks to exempt the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) established by the Pension Reform Act, 2014, placing the Force on a separate and dedicated pension system similar to that of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

Proponents of the bill have argued that the current contributory pension arrangement has not adequately catered to the peculiar risks and conditions of police service, with many retired officers reportedly facing delays and hardship in accessing their entitlements.