New Oyo CP Promises Zero Tolerance To Crimes

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Johnson Oluwole Ademola, has pledged zero tolerance to crimes in the state while assuring residents of adequate and comprehensive security strategy.

Speaking with journalists at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, CP Ademola expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Oyo State Command.

Ademola, while unveiling his strategic action plan towards combating crime and criminality in the state, highlighted key areas of focus, including strict discipline within the force, upholding the rule of law, enhancing Police capacity through training, embracing technology-driven policing, and deepening community collaboration, among others.

The new CP pledged to enforce all laws impartially while ensuring the protection of the rights of people in the state.

“Discipline is the mainstay of effective law enforcement. We will maintain strict discipline at all policing levels and ensure professional and respectful conduct”, he said, emphasizing that the Command would leverage intelligence and technology to enhance crime prevention and investigation efforts.

Acknowledging the unique security challenges facing the state, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers clashes, illegal mining, and cult-related violence, Adenola assured residents that the Police under his leadership would be decisive and firm in tackling criminal activities.

“With your continued support and cooperation, the Command under my leadership will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activities.”

Adenola stressed the importance of community engagement, saying, “By involving citizens in policing decision-making, we embody Robert Peel’s principle that ‘the police are the public and the public are the police,’ thus fostering trust, collaboration, and inclusive policing.”

He also highlighted the significance of collaboration with sister security agencies to address complex security challenges effectively.

