New NTI Chairman Vows Reforms

Share

The newly appointed Chairman of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Festus Fuanter, has pledged to introduce innovative reforms aimed at rebranding the Institute to achieve its core objectives.

Fuanter made the remarks during his inaugural visit to the Institute, where he met with the Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Sadiya Sani Daura, and the management team.

Fuanter, who also serves as the National Deputy Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized the distinct roles of the Governing Council and the Institute’s management, noting that while the Council is responsible for policy formulation, the management is tasked with policy implementation.

He stressed the importance of a cordial working relationship between both bodies to ensure the realization of the Institute’s mandate.

He noted that since the NTI’s establishment in 1978, the education landscape in Nigeria has evolved with the creation of institutions like the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and the proliferation of colleges of education.

These developments, he said, make a review of NTI’s current role imperative.

To remain competitive and equip teachers for 21st-century challenges, Fuanter said the NTI must lead the charge in overhauling Nigeria’s teacher training curriculum in line with global standards.

He warned that it would no longer be business as usual, announcing that key performance indicators would be introduced for staff and management to drive accountability and performance.

“We are going to introduce radical changes aimed at transforming the fortunes of the Institute,” he declared.

Earlier, the Director and Chief Executive of the NTI, Prof. Daura, expressed optimism that the inauguration of the Governing Council would lead to significant progress for the Institute. She said the Council’s presence marks a positive step towards the effective implementation of the Institute’s responsibilities.

The inaugural council meeting is expected to take place at the NTI headquarters in Kaduna.

Share