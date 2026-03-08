New NPMCN President Unveils Reforms To Strengthen Specialist Training

The newly inaugurated President of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) has unveiled a reform agenda aimed at strengthening postgraduate medical training, improving infrastructure, and expanding digital learning in Nigeria’s foremost specialist medical institution.

Speaking during his investiture as the 24th President of the College on March 6, 2026, Prof. Ikefuna pledged to address key challenges confronting the institution while introducing innovations that will position the College as a globally competitive centre for postgraduate medical education.

Describing his election as an opportunity for service rather than a personal milestone, the professor of paediatrics said his administration would build on the legacies of past leaders while steering the College toward new frontiers.

“The call to lead the College will not be viewed as an attainment of personal milestone but a continuation of my service to strengthen postgraduate medical training in our College and, by extension, our country,” he said.

Ikefuna acknowledged that while the College has maintained high standards in training specialists for Nigeria’s healthcare system, several structural and technological gaps must be addressed to sustain excellence.

One of the major priorities of his administration is the establishment of a dedicated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre within the College. According to him, the facility will improve the conduct of examinations and enhance the integrity of assessment processes.

“At present, we rely on designated centres across the geopolitical zones for examinations. A dedicated CBT centre within the College will facilitate standardised testing, ensure adherence to examination timelines, and safeguard the integrity of our test items and data,” he explained.

Beyond examination reforms, the new president announced plans to introduce clinical skills and simulation laboratories across key centres in the country to strengthen hands-on training for resident doctors.

The laboratories, to be located in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Kano, will enable trainees to acquire practical skills through simulation-based learning using high-fidelity mannequins.

“These laboratories will facilitate skill acquisition, enhance competency assessment, and improve clinical decision-making processes of our trainees,” he said.

Ikefuna also emphasised the importance of digital innovation in medical training, revealing plans to establish an Information and Communication Technology-enabled telemedicine centre in the College.

He noted that such a facility would allow resident doctors and trainers to participate in virtual consultations, multidisciplinary discussions, and remote learning with experts across the world.

“This will expose our trainees and trainers to expert interactions globally through video conferencing and other digital platforms while reducing the cost of travel,” he said.

Another key reform announced by the new president is the commencement of bimonthly online lecture series and webinars designed to enhance knowledge sharing and professional development within the College.

The programme, scheduled to begin on March 26, 2026, with the Faculty of Anaesthesia delivering the inaugural lecture, will create opportunities for academic engagement and promote lifelong learning among specialists.

Ikefuna said the initiative would also help increase the College’s visibility and strengthen its academic reputation.

“It will disseminate knowledge, instill commitment to continuous learning, and promote professional development while allowing Fellows to collaborate across specialties,” he stated.

To further boost the institution’s global profile, the NPMCN president urged Fellows to include the College as their institutional affiliation when publishing research papers and professional communications.

He explained that doing so would improve the College’s research metrics and international ranking.

In addition, Ikefuna announced plans to introduce a pre-Fellowship PhD programme in collaboration with the National Universities Commission as part of efforts to deepen academic training and research among specialists.

The College will also strengthen quality assurance mechanisms in its examination processes, including the introduction of the Dr. Christopher Ekundayo Famewo Quality Assurance Prize, which will reward faculties with the best compliance to quality standards.

According to him, the prize will encourage faculties to maintain strict adherence to assessment protocols while continuously improving training standards.

“Our goal is not to apportion blame but to appraise our compliance with approved assessment methods in order to strengthen training and improve the competence of our graduates,” he explained.

Ikefuna also highlighted the need to improve infrastructure within the College, including the construction of guest accommodation for visiting residents and Fellows, as well as upgrading road networks and lighting within the premises.

He stressed that such improvements would enhance safety, convenience, and the overall experience of trainees who visit the College for examinations and academic programmes.

Despite the challenges ahead, the new president expressed optimism that collective commitment from Fellows, trainers, and partners would drive progress.

“We will continue to remind ourselves that the College belongs to medical doctors in Nigeria and those who meet our benchmark for enrolment. Together, we will produce top specialists that will make Nigerians stay healthy,” he said.

Ikefuna concluded by calling on medical professionals within and outside Nigeria to collaborate with the College in strengthening postgraduate medical education and producing world-class specialists for the country’s healthcare system.