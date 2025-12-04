New Telegraph

New NPC Chair Promises Credible Census

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf, yesterday assumed office with a promise to conduct modern, technology-driven population and housing census.

Aminu who addressed NPC staff at the commission’s headquarters shortly after his swearing in by President Bola Tinubu, also promised stakeholder engagement, partnership and to build public confidence.

He said: “What we do here is not a bureaucratic routine; it is a national mission. It requires listening to the people, building bridges and aligning our goals with national aspirations.”

The NPC Chairman who described population census as the core of societal development and national planning, stated that his goal is to conduct a census that is “digital, biometrically verified and whose outcome will be credible and reliable.”

