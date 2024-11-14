New NNPCL Appointees Will Turn Things Around – S’South Group

Share

The South-South Initiative for Better Nigeria (SSIBN) has described the recent appointments made by the Board of Directors of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL Ltd) as well-deserved, saying the senior officials have the capacity to turn things around.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the National Coordinator of SSIBN, Mr Jack Akpvwoghene and Programs Manager, Ebitare Wellington, the group commended President Bola Tinubu on his commitment to the development of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

According to the group, the recent appointments into key management positions of the NNPCL demonstrate the president’s resolve to strengthen the company’s operational efficiency and boost its competitive edge in the global oil and gas industry.

“These significant appointments are a testament to your unwavering commitment to the Nigeria oil and gas sector in ensuring it meets international standards and boosts Nigeria’s potential as far as the Oil and Gas Industry is concerned.

He said, “As we celebrate these appointments, we look forward to their continued efforts in driving impactful policies and programs that will further uplift the oil and gas sector of the country.”

“The appointments of “Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi as Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mr Udobong Ntia as the Executive Vice President, of Upstream, and Mr. Adedapo A. Segun has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) cannot come at a time other than now, as it shows the unwavering support of Mr President in taking the Nigeria Oil and Gas sector to a greater height in the global Oil and Gas industry,” he said.

The appointment of Ntia Udobong Kokoete could not have come at a better time as it reminds us in the South South of the good days of Adokiye Tombomieye as EVP upstream who was able to manage internal affairs of the Niger Delta region, helping the GCEO, Mele Kolo Kyari to have a smooth relationship with youths in the region.

“We at SSIBN commend Mr. President for these key major appointments in the oil sector and we stand ready to support him as well as collaborate with him on initiatives that align with the vision of a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria”.

